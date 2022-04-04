By Alex Glenn • 04 April 2022 • 13:14

UK expands Covid symptoms list adding nine new signs to look out for. Experts believe that the previous list of Covid symptoms was not wide enough.

According to the government, COVID symptoms are now similar to those of a cold or the flu. Nine new symptoms have been added to the NHS website. The new symptoms are:

shortness of breath

feeling tired or exhausted

an aching body

a headache

a sore throat

a blocked or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick

Professor Tim Spector is pleased that the symptoms have been updated finally. Speaking to The Standard he revealed: “Everyone at ZOE is incredibly happy to see that the NHS has finally updated the official Covid-19 symptom list after two very long years of lobbying and contributor input.

“The addition of more symptoms is definitely a step in the right direction and it could help reduce infections as we go forward. However, whilst this is good news, I’d like to see the order of the symptoms changed, as the NHS list puts far too much emphasis on symptoms like fever, and anosmia, which we know are much less common since the Omicron variant emerged.”

He went on to add: “According to the ZOE COVID Study, the top five symptoms being reported by contributors with a positive Covid test are; runny nose (83 per cent), fatigue (71 per cent), sore throat (69 per cent), headache (69 per cent) and sneezing (68 per cent).”

