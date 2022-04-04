By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 April 2022 • 7:33

Ukrainian civilians poison Russian troops Source: Ukranian Intelligence

With reports of war atrocities in Ukraine now surfacing so too are others as civilians emerge from their hiding places, including news of Ukrainians poisoning Russian troops

Ukrainians have made a name for themselves with their fierce resistance of the invading forces, doing whatever they need to as they try to protect their homes, cities and countries. According to the Daily Mail that is no more evident than in the Izium where it is believed that least two soldiers of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian troops have died after eating poisoned sweets given to them by citizens.

Figures provided to the newspaper suggest that at least 28 other Russian soldiers are in intensive care having been poisoned with the same sweets.

According to available information, locals treated’ Russians from the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation to cakes that were laced with an unknown poison.

Ukrainian Intelligence Services said: “As a result, two occupants died and another 28 were taken to an intensive care. Their current condition is being investigated.

“As many as 500 more soldiers of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation are in hospitals due to serious alcohol and food poisoning from an unknown origin.”

According to the Ukrainian intelligence services, the case is not an isolated one with reports coming in from elsewhere that several hundred more soldiers are suffering from “serious illnesses” after having ingested poisoned alcohol.

In a war where Russian soldiers have shown total disregard for international law and have shown their hatred for the average Ukrainian, the intelligence services say it is not surprising that residents have used whatever means are available to them to repel the occupiers.

No doubt many more atrocities, such as the poison of Russian troops by Ukrainian citizens and the laying of mines and booby traps by invading forces, will come to light as the Russian army retreats.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.