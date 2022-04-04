By Tamsin Brown • 04 April 2022 • 23:55

Velez-Malaga pays tribute to National Police with local roundabout. Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

Velez-Malaga has decorated the Ángeles Custodios roundabout as a special tribute to the National Police.

On March 29, the first deputy mayor of Velez-Malaga and deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia, together with the councillor for the Environment, Antonio Ariza, announced the completion of the remodelling of the Ángeles Custodios roundabout on Calle Camino Viejo de Malaga. The roundabout has been given the colours of the National Police and the flag of Spain as a tribute to the State Security Forces.

The works were part of the Town Hall’s plan to improve and decorate different parts of the municipality. Pérez Atencia said that the changes brought colour and improved the aesthetics of the roundabout and also paid tribute to the Holy Guardian Angels, patron saint of the National Police.

Antonio Ariza said: “We have completely renovated this roundabout, replacing the dirt area with several sets of artificial turf representing the flag of Spain and another in blue tones with the colours of the National Police, as we did previously at the roundabout of the Guardia Civil.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.