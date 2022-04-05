14-year-old girl stabbed to death in Oviedo

By Joshua Manning • 05 April 2022 • 19:34

Credit: Europa Press

A young girl, aged 14, has been found dead inside her family residence, in the neighbourhood of Vallobín, Oviedo.

National Police Officers were alerted by neighbours, and arrived at the scene to find the girl deceased with multiple stab wounds, next to a man in his 30s who also had multiple stab wounds. The man was transferred to the Central University Hospital of Asturias in Oviedo.

According to the testimony given by neighbours, the police arrived at the building before 4pm on the afternoon of April 5, and followed a trail of blood on the staircase leading up to the first floor, where the injured man had reportedly been living for a short time, three floors below the victim’s family home.

The body of the young girl was taken from the scene by several police units, with a Senior Officer reportedly stating that they are opening an investigation immediately.

