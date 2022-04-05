80-year-old couple found dead in Norfolk

By Joshua Manning • 05 April 2022 • 11:14

Credit: Google Maps

An 80-year-old couple have been found dead in Cromer, Norfolk.

Following an alert from the East of England Ambulance Service at 7:18pm on Monday 4 April, police arrived at the home in The Warren, Cromer, Norfolk to find a man and a woman, aged in their 80s, who were deceased inside the home. Police reported that the individuals knew each other, and that they are not searching for anyone else in relation to the investigation. The individuals’ next of kin have been informed, the Police added.

The leading senior investigator, Detective Inspector Chris Burgess of Norfolk Police, stated: “Our investigation is in its early stages, however we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation. A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further enquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident.”

