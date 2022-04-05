By Tamsin Brown • 05 April 2022 • 7:00

Almuñecar students travel to Ireland on exciting language immersion programme. Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

A group of students from a secondary school in Almuñecar have travelled to the city of Bray, Ireland, for a language immersion programme.

A group of 34 students and three teachers from the Puerta del Mar secondary school in Almuñecar flew from Malaga airport to the city of Bray, in the Republic of Ireland, on March 31. The students are taking a language immersion course until April 6, as reported by the headteacher, Valeriano Antequera.

“This course includes various activities, not only learning the English language, but also cultural activities. These include a visit to the Irish capital, Dublin, an Irish dance workshop and many more,” said Antequera. The programme has been in place since the 2014-15 academic year.

He added: “A language immersion course is ideal for improving their level of English. The destination has always been the English city of Broadstairs, except in the 2017-2018 academic year, when they went to the Irish city of Bray. This year, due to Brexit, the impact of Covid and the currency, we have opted for Bray again.”

