By Chris King • 05 April 2022 • 19:33

BREAKING NEWS: Manchester airport boss QUITS amid passenger chaos.

With passenger chaos and mayhem at Manchester airport, its managing director, Karen Smart, has quit her position



Karen Smart, the managing director of Manchester airport has sensationally quit her job today, Tuesday, April 5. This comes amid increasing turmoil at the airport’s terminals as passengers attempt to fly abroad for the upcoming Easter holiday period.

Ms Smart had been with the company for eight years, but at the start of the pandemic, she took on the senior role.

Chaos at airports across the country has become so bad that there were calls today for the police to be brought in to control the situations. The disruption is being blamed mainly on shortages of staff post-Covid. During the last few days, more than 1,000 flights have had to be cancelled, with many passengers reportedly missing flights.

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Manchester is believed to be in talks with the airport bosses with a view to finding a solution to the current problems.

In a statement released this afternoon, Charlie Cornish, the airport’s chief executive officer said of Ms Smart’s departure, “She has guided the airport through the most challenging period of its 84-year history”.

Adding, “I am sorry to lose Karen after her years of valuable service, but also understand her desire to return to the South for family reasons, and indeed to explore new career opportunities. The airport faces challenges ahead but will soon start to see the benefits of the recovery plans Ms Smart has helped put in place”.

It is believed that the position of interim managing director will be filled by Ian Costigan. He will be in charge of solving the issues that no doubt will lie ahead this summer, as reported by metro.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

