British charity on the hunt for penguin counters

By Joshua Manning • 05 April 2022 • 20:16

British charity UK Antarctic Heritage Trust is hunting for people to spend five months in Antarctica counting penguins.

Those successful in their application, would be based on Goudier Island in the Antarctic Peninsula, where they would maintain base Port Lockroy as well as being in charge of counting penguins, a job that according to The UK Antarctic Heritage Trust, sees hundreds of applications.

Based in Cambridge, the trust normally advertises the posts every year, however, this is the first time the position has opened since the pandemic.

Applicant requirements include environmental awareness, a good level of physical fitness and an understanding of minimum impact living.

Lauren Elliott, who worked at Port Lockroy in 2019, stated: “It was really exciting, we got to count all the penguins when they hatched. You have to do a lot of cleaning and there’s lots of penguin poo, which we call guano, but there’s never time to be bored – it’s a really interesting place.”

Speaking on her return to the UK during Lockdown, Lauren said: “It was a different ending to a season than they’ve ever had before. We thought we’d be coming back from this tiny island with stories to tell, but we came back and couldn’t see anyone to tell them to. I’m not going this year, but to anyone who’s considering it, pack up your bags and go.”

“Our team still talks today and you’ll make friends for life. We were all so different, but all hard-working, flexible and had the ability to live with a small group of people. And most importantly, you need to be able to have fun and appreciate exactly where you are.”

Lauren Luscombe, UKAHT Antarctic operations manager, stated: “Given the nature of the day-to-day tasks involved to keep Port Lockroy running smoothly, we look for applicants that can bring a range of skills to the team such as retail experience, heritage, conservation and building maintenance, and leadership or management.”

“But beyond that, it is important for applicants to show us who they are – we need to get to know them, through their application and throughout the selection process. The successful candidates will be living in close quarters for five months so it is also essential that we curate the right balance of skill sets and personalities.”

Applications for the role can be submitted on the the UKAHT website, with the final deadline being 23:59 BST on Monday 25 April.

Successful applicants will train for a week in Cambridge in October 2022, and leave for Antarctica later in the year, where they will work and live until March 2023.

