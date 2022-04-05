By Matthew Roscoe • 05 April 2022 • 16:00

Child found near the White Cliffs of Dover has died. Image: @JulieLukas3/ Twitter

A child found near the White Cliffs of Dover has died.

A CHILD found near the White Cliffs of Dover in Kent on Monday, April 4 has died, according to a police spokesman.

The child, whose age has not been disclosed, was discovered near a beauty spot near Swingate – between Dover and St Margaret’s Bay – after an alarm was raised.

A police spokesman said: “Kent Police, HM Coastguard and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended an area near Swingate, Dover on the evening of Monday, April 4.

“A child was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

A statement from RNLI Walmart said: “At 6.16 pm [on April 4] our Atlantic lifeboat Donald McLauchlan was tasked to assist the Coastguard and other emergency services in a search for a missing person between Langdon Bay and St Margaret’s.

“Crew carried out a shoreline search up to the Eastern Arm of Dover Harbour, supported by Coastguard teams and the Coastguard helicopter [before] returning to station at 9.10 pm.”

Reports from the UKNIP blog suggested it was “a teenager […] found 150 feet at the base of the cliffs in Langdon bay.”

Photos circulating social media from a coastguard helicopter flying overhead and police using torchlight during the rescue mission.

