By Alex Glenn • 05 April 2022 • 7:55

Covid: No end in sight for Shanghai lockdown as cases rise. Shanghai is fighting to control its biggest COVID outbreak so far.

On Tuesday, April 5, Shanghai residents saw restrictions extended due to the coronavirus. The number of cases of the virus in the city has surged to more than 13,000 people. No one is sure when the lockdown will end. Transportation restrictions were put in place on Tuesday, according to Sky News.

The city had hoped to minimise the economic impact of the virus but in recent days’ restrictions have been increased. Authorities are having issues controlling the outbreak and more than 25 million people are now in lockdown. Restrictions in Shanghai’s western districts have now been extended with no date in sight.

An official from the municipal health commission commented: “Currently, Shanghai’s epidemic prevention and control is at the most difficult and most critical stage.

“We must adhere to the general policy of dynamic clearance without hesitation, without wavering.”

After testing positive many residents are being quarantined in “central quarantine facilities.”

Michael Hirson from Eurasia Group consultancy commented: “What is most striking in Shanghai is the difficulty that the authorities are having in managing logistics, particularly conditions in centralised quarantine facilities.”

He went on to add: “Given that Shanghai has a highly capable government, current problems pose a warning for local governments across China where capacity is not as high and major outbreaks could stretch resources further to the limits.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.