By Tamsin Brown • 05 April 2022 • 10:00

Father-daughter duo French Latino to present new album in La Herradura. Image: French Latino

The duo French Latino, who have a large following online, will be presenting their new album, Merci, in La Herradura.

The father-daughter duo French Latino will present their eagerly-awaited new album, Merci, at the auditorium of the Civic Centre in La Herradura on April 10. It is their fourth album and includes songs from a variety of genres, including bolero, salsa, cha-cha and bachata, sung in Spanish and French.

Jean-Paul and Michelle will be sharing the stage with great musicians from Paris and Seville, including a percussionist, a bass player, a brass trio with a saxophone, a trombone and a trumpet and two guitarists, one of whom is a flamenco guitarist. There will also be five dancers, including the 2021 and 2022 salsa world champions and runners-up.

French Latino’s success comes not only from their concerts, but they have a huge following online. Their video “Historia de un Amor” already has millions of views on YouTube, and thanks to their presence on networks such as Facebook, their fame has spread to countries all over

Tickets, from 15 euros, can be purchased at https://www.frenchlatino.com.

