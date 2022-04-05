By Matthew Roscoe • 05 April 2022 • 13:48

Image: @CarolionD/ Twitter

BREAKING: Fire near Heathrow Airport adds to travel chaos.

A HUGE fire visible from Heathrow Airport has added to travel chaos on Tuesday, April 5.

The fire, which is currently raging in Southall, west London, is visible from Hayes, Hounslow and Heathrow.

Videos posted to social media show black clouds of smoke billowing from the area.

In a short statement on Twitter, London Fire Brigade said: “Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a fire on Tachbrook Road in Southall. More information to follow.”

Users on Twitter have noted that the smoke can be seen in Windsor on the M4 and Battersea.

According to the Mirror, the blaze originated from a garage and locals have evacuated the area due to the rise in flames.

There is a massive fire in Southall right now visible from Hayes, Hounslow, and even Heathrow pic.twitter.com/eIrDdUV6DA — UB1UB2 (@UB1UB2) April 5, 2022

The fire near the UK’s biggest airport comes after staff shortages at both airlines and airports have caused travel chaos at many of Britain’s top airports including Heathrow and Manchester.

In fact, air travel has been significantly rocked over the last few days after hundreds of passengers were left stranded over the weekend following an excess of 200 flights being cancelled.

The cancellations, which are set to continue through the week, were reportedly down to staff illness, according to EasyJet, who cancelled more than 60 flights on Monday, April 4.

An EasyJet spokesperson said at the time: “As a result of the current high rates of COVID infections across Europe, like all businesses EasyJet is experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness.

“We have taken action to mitigate this through the rostering of additional standby crew this weekend, however, with the current levels of sickness, we have also decided to make some cancellations in advance which were focused on consolidating flights where we have multiple frequencies so customers have more options to rebook their travel, often on the same day.

“Unfortunately it has been necessary to make some additional cancellations for today (Sunday) and tomorrow (Monday). We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause to customers on affected flights.”

On Tuesday, April 5, British Airways have reportedly dropped at least 98 flights to or from Heathrow, as reported by GB News.

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said: “This is a staggering level of flight cancellations caused by a cocktail of not having enough staff in place and Covid-induced staff shortages.

“Airlines are certainly seeing a high level of demand to fly, but are simply unable to cope with that demand due to a lack of resources.

“It’s a nightmare situation for airlines and airports at the moment.”

