By Matthew Roscoe • 05 April 2022 • 10:02
JUST IN: Hungary train crash leaves several dead. Image: @captsingh/ Twitter
A HORROR train crash in Hungary has left several people dead and multiple injured on Tuesday, April 5. Police and emergency crews are currently at the scene and a helicopter is also onsite.
According to police, the accident occurred at around 7 am local time at a crossing in Mindszent, located 140 kilometres southeast of the country’s capital Budapest.
Early reports suggest that the train ploughed into a pick-up truck that had entered the level crossing and was on the tracks at the time of impact, as reported by GB News.
Five people in the truck were killed and there were injuries both among those in the truck and on the train, a police spokesperson told Reuters.
“A car drove onto the rails, where it collided with a travelling train from Szentes to Hódmezővásárhely. The train derailed from the force of the collision,” a police statement read.
The police have reported that 22 passengers were on the train at the time of the accident and among them, two were seriously injured and eight survived the accident with minor injuries. Early reports from Hungarian media suggest that seven people have died so far.
Photos being shared on social media show the front of the white pick-up truck completely destroyed while the train was left laying on its side following the fatal collision.
At the time of the accident, the warning light system was working well at the crossing, however, the truck pushed in front of the train despite the barriers apparently being closed and signals showing red, as reported by mavinform.
“We have closed the entire width of the road so an on-site inspection and technical rescue can take place. Traffic is diverted to the surrounding streets.
“Please pay more attention and patience to those who travel!” the police statement concluded.
For more EU News, please click the link here.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.