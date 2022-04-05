By Matthew Roscoe • 05 April 2022 • 10:02

JUST IN: Hungary train crash leaves several dead. Image: @captsingh/ Twitter

A HORROR train crash in Hungary has left several people dead and multiple injured on Tuesday, April 5. Police and emergency crews are currently at the scene and a helicopter is also onsite.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 7 am local time at a crossing in Mindszent, located 140 kilometres southeast of the country’s capital Budapest.

Early reports suggest that the train ploughed into a pick-up truck that had entered the level crossing and was on the tracks at the time of impact, as reported by GB News.

Five people in the truck were killed and there were injuries both among those in the truck and on the train, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

“A car drove onto the rails, where it collided with a travelling train from Szentes to Hódmezővásárhely. The train derailed from the force of the collision,” a police statement read.

The police have reported that 22 passengers were on the train at the time of the accident and among them, two were seriously injured and eight survived the accident with minor injuries. Early reports from Hungarian media suggest that seven people have died so far.