Israeli woman faces death penalty in Dubai for cocaine possession

By Joshua Manning • 05 April 2022 • 12:56

An Israeli woman has been sentenced to death in Dubai following a conviction for possesing half a kilogram of cocaine.

An Israeli woman, Fidaa Kiwan, was sentenced to death on Tuesday 4 April in Dubai, after she was convicted of possessing half a kilogram of cocaine on March 17 2021.

The 43-year old woman, resident in Haifa, Dubai, allegedly moved to Dubai over a year ago, following a work invitation from a Palestinian acquaintance. She was arrested shortly after on March 17 2021, after half a kilo of cocaine was found in her appartment, according to reports from the Ynet news site. Kiwan has allegedly claimed that the drugs were not hers, with her lawyer appealing the decision.

Officials have since told The Times of Israel that they believe the sentence will be reduced to a long prison term following the appeal.

The Foreign Ministry stated: “The case is known and we are handling it through the consular service and our representatives in the Emirates.”

The United Arab Emirates is renowned for its strict anti-drug laws, with people who are convicted with drug trafficking charges facing possible death sentences. However, these sentences are not enforced in many cases, often being converted into heavy prison sentences.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.