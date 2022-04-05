By Tamsin Brown • 05 April 2022 • 22:54

Junta de Andalucia begins to transfer water to Axarquia to deal with severe water shortages. Image: Junta de Andalucia

The Junta de Andalucia has begun to transfer water to Axarquia as the region continues to suffer severely from the drought, despite recent rainfall.

The Regional Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development began to transfer water from the Western Costa del Sol to Axarquia on Monday, April 4, with a flow of 100 litres per second. The aim is to increase the resources available for human use in an area suffering from severe water shortages. The transfer will be temporarily interrupted over Easter.

This information was released in a statement from the Junta de Andalucia, which said that the drought affecting the Viñuela-Axarquia System is considered to be “exceptional”. This is determined by Decree 178/2021, which specifies the indicators of hydrological drought and the exceptional measures to be implemented for the management of water resources in the Intra-Community Hydrographic Districts of Andalucia.

Although the recent rainfall has improved the situation in general, not all areas have benefited equally. This has been the case in the Viñuela-Axarquia System, where the volume of water in reservoirs has only increased by four cubic hectometres.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.