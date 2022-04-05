By Tamsin Brown • 05 April 2022 • 13:37
Lux Mundi offer final places on exciting trip to Priego de Cordoba. Image: Konrad Hädener from Thun, Switzerland, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Lux Mundi Torre del Mar and Fuengirola are offering the last of the places available on their upcoming trip to the beautiful Priego de Cordoba.
Friends of Lux Mundi Torre del Mar and Fuengirola have organised a fun day out on Thursday, April 21, to visit Priego de Cordoba, one of the most majestically beautiful towns in Andalucia. It is located in a part of the Sierras Subbéticas Natural Park, with its high limestone peaks, valleys and tree-lined river banks. Two things stand out in the town: its abundant water and its baroque architecture. There will be free time to visit the many tourist attractions, including the Fuente del Rey Park, the castle, Barrio de la Villa, the beautiful chapel of Ermita de Nuestra Señora de Aurora and the Municipal Museum. There will then be plenty of time to have lunch before heading to Mueloliva to buy its prize-winning olive oil.
Tickets cost 23€ or 20€ with a Friends of Lux Mundi card, available at the Centre. Proceeds are for fundraising. For more information, visit http://lux-mundi.org/en/.
