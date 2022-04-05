By Matthew Roscoe • 05 April 2022 • 16:36

Ukraine: NATO chief wants swift justice for those responsible of 'war crimes' in Bucha. Image: Jens Stoltenberg/ Twitter

NATO chief wants swift justice for those responsible of ‘war crimes’ in Bucha, Ukraine.

UKRAINE CRISIS – NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg wants swift justice for those responsible of ‘war crimes’ in Bucha – the Ukrainian city alleged to contain mass graves of innocent Ukrainian civilians.

The organisation’s secretary-general said on Tuesday, April 5 that killing civilians is a “war crime” and called for all those responsible for massacres like the one in Bucha to be brought to justice, as reported by EFE.

“Targeting and killing civilians is a war crime. All the facts must be established and all those responsible for these atrocities must be brought to justice,” he said at a press conference prior to NATO’s Foreign Ministers’ meeting, which takes place on Wednesday and Thursday in Brussels.

Stoltenberg also said that what happened in Bucha may not be the only incident of war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine and said he expected to find “more atrocities”.

“When and if they withdraw the troops and Ukrainian troops take over, I’m afraid they will see more mass graves, more atrocities and more examples of war crimes,” he told a media conference.

Stoltenberg also rejected Russian claims that the atrocities were staged.

He said that “these atrocities have taken place during a period in which Russia controlled these areas. So they are responsible. Second, we have information from many different sources.”

Since the ‘Bucha atrocities’ were uncovered, Russia has faced multiple sanctions from across Europe.

Following calls from Ukraine’s foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba for countries to impose the ‘mother of all sanctions’ in order to avert a ‘new Bucha’, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a fifth package of sanctions, which included an import ban on coal worth €4bn per year.

von der Leyen said she hoped the sanctions would “sustain utmost pressure [on Russia] at this critical point.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.