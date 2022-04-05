NATO state expels Russian diplomats following shocking discovery in Bucha, Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 April 2022 • 11:13

UKRAINE CRISIS – NATO state Denmark has expelled 15 Russian diplomats following the reported discovery of mass graves and civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

Denmark’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeppe Kofod made the announcement on Tuesday, April 5 noting that the diplomats pose a threat to national security: “Denmark will expel 15 Russian intelligence officers working at the Russian embassy in Copenhagen,” he said.

“They pose a threat to our national security. It’s in our mutual interests to maintain diplomatic ties, but we will not accept Russian espionage on Danish soil.”

Earlier on April 5, Kofod told reporters that the graves and killing of innocent civilians reported in Bucha was “another example of brutality, cruelty and war crimes.”

The move from the country follows announcements from France and Germany that they too will be expelling Russian diplomats from their respective countries.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday, April 4 that a “significant number” of Russian diplomats would be expelled due to events in Bucha.

“Bucha’s images testify to the incredible brutality of the Russian leadership and those who follow its propaganda, of a desire for annihilation that transcends all borders,” said Baerbock.

“The federal government has therefore decided today to declare undesirable a significant number of members of the Russian embassy, ​​who have worked every day against our freedom and against the cohesion of our society here in Germany.”

France said they would expel 35 unnamed Russian diplomats, as reported by the Times of Israel.

“France decided this evening to expel a number of Russian personnel with diplomatic status stationed in France whose activities are against our security interests,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on April 4.

“This action is part of a European approach,” the foreign ministry statement added. “Our first responsibility is always to ensure the safety of French people and Europeans,” it said.

