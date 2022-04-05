Paul McCartney opens childhood home to new artists

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 April 2022 • 11:58

Paul McCartney opens childhood home to unsigned artists

Unsigned and new artists have received a boost with the news that Sir Paul McCartney opens his childhood home to allow them to perform.

The venture that is being opened along with his brother Mike to allow unsigned artists to find the inspiration they need to write and perform their music.

The house, 20 Forthlin Road in Liverpool, is owned by the National Trust who have allowed the home to be used for the Forthlin Sessions, where artists selected by Sir Paul, his brother and local partners will be able to work and perform.

The home is where Sir Paul and John Lennon wrote hits such as I Saw Her Standing There and When I’m 64, history that which they hope will help feed the creative juices of other artists.

Speaking to Sky News, Mike who witnessed the rapid success of his brother and his friends, said: “This house to me, is a house of hope. And I hope it will be for the young people that come through the doors.”

He added that the house was key in the success of the Beatles.

Speaking from the parlour of the house, he said: “I would be in the other room learning photography, but whilst I’m doing all that I could hear guitar noises coming from this room.

“In there were what turned out to be two of the world’s greatest songwriters, McCartney and Lennon. They were rehearsing from a school book on the floor, that’s why this house is so unique.”

Continuing he said the creativity within the house had influenced artists from across the globe and that the acoustics of the terraced house allowed much of the The Beatles’ magic to be created.

Mike said: I think it’s a brilliant idea, inviting young people to this house and giving them the opportunity of doing the same as us, coming from nothing and seeing where it takes them.

“All this is to me is a lovely little home where love came from.”

The home has many memories for Sir Paul and Mike who say they miss their mum, but with the likes of Esme, born and bred in Liverpool, having the opportunity to flex their creative skills in the home where it all began will help to bring back those pleasant memories.

Esme told Sky News: “Whatever you create, write or play in this space will always be something really special.

“Obviously, The Beatles is a massive part of the music history in Liverpool and there’s such a connection to it.

“So to be able to come here as an unsigned artist from Merseyside, you just feel really connected to that history.”

Sir Paul and his brother Mike are hoping that as their childhood home opens to unsigned artists, that they too will enjoy the success of the Beatles.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.