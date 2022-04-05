By Chris King • 05 April 2022 • 23:54
Russian man arrested in Madrid for threatening his Ukrainian wife.
image: policia nacional
As reported by the force today, Tuesday, April 5, officers from the Municipal Police in the Puente de Vallecas district of Madrid arrested a Russian man on March 26, for a crime of domestic abuse.
According to a spokeswoman for the body, the incident occurred in an apartment in Puente de Vallecas. The detainee allegedly insulted and threatened his wife, who is of Ukrainian nationality.
A call was received on the emergency police number at around 9pm on March 26. The caller was a woman who informed then that she was being verbally assaulted by her partner, and she felt threatened by his behaviour.
They had apparently got involved in a heated discussion about the invasion of Ukraine, and with the couple being natives of the two opposite nations involved in the conflict, their discussion escalated.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim barefoot, nervous, and crying for help. Her partner was arrested for the crime of domestic abuse and taken into custody at the police station. Eventually, the woman did not file any complaint or charges against him, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
