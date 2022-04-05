By Chris King • 05 April 2022 • 23:54

Russian man arrested in Madrid for threatening his Ukrainian wife. image: policia nacional

Russian man in Vallecas, Madrid, arrested for insulting and threatening his Ukrainian wife after arguing about the war

As reported by the force today, Tuesday, April 5, officers from the Municipal Police in the Puente de Vallecas district of Madrid arrested a Russian man on March 26, for a crime of domestic abuse.

According to a spokeswoman for the body, the incident occurred in an apartment in Puente de Vallecas. The detainee allegedly insulted and threatened his wife, who is of Ukrainian nationality.

A call was received on the emergency police number at around 9pm on March 26. The caller was a woman who informed then that she was being verbally assaulted by her partner, and she felt threatened by his behaviour.

They had apparently got involved in a heated discussion about the invasion of Ukraine, and with the couple being natives of the two opposite nations involved in the conflict, their discussion escalated.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim barefoot, nervous, and crying for help. Her partner was arrested for the crime of domestic abuse and taken into custody at the police station. Eventually, the woman did not file any complaint or charges against him, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

