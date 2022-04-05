By Guest Writer • 05 April 2022 • 12:44

Artists supported the Artmadams Hotel mural Credit: Artmadams Hotel Facebook

THE saga of the mural on the exterior of Artmadams Hotel in Palma continues and after 100 local artists appeared in support of the mural by José Luis Mesas on March 26, the hotel’s lawyers put in an appeal against the Palma Council ruling that the work should be removed.

The hotel argued that the removal of the mural from the façade of the building would mean the total loss of a work of art and consequential damage to the building itself.

In addition, it argued further that the application of the mural was completely legal as it was painted before the hotel building was classified as being protected.

Under the circumstances, the judge ruled on April 4 that the order passed by the Palma Council on November 30, 2021 should be suspended as such time as the Court made a final decision.

Palma Council had previously indicated that whilst it recognised the quality of the artwork, it had an obligation to ensure that the regulations were complied with.

As a matter of interest, it would appear that the work of the artist himself is well respected as in February one of his latest paintings was presented to the European Parliament by Balearic President Francina Armengol.

