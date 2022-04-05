By Chris King • 05 April 2022 • 18:42

Tourism minister asks for Costa del Sol coast to be declared disaster area. image: ayto de mijas

Francisco Salado asks the Government to declare the Costa del Sol coastline a disaster area after the recent storms



Francisco Salado, the president of Costa del Sol Tourism and Planning, today, Tuesday, April 5, called on the Government to declare the Malaga coastline a disaster area. The beaches and promenades along the popular holiday destination have been devastated by the recent bad storms.

“The Government must stop looking the other way and act immediately. A lot is at stake on the Costa del Sol this Easter. The work and effort of its municipalities and employers to prepare the beaches in a perfect state is useless in the absence of strong and serious measures to protect and stabilise the beaches”, he stressed.

Mr Salado urged the Government of Pedro Sanchez not to “a new grievance with the Costa del Sol, this time in terms of the coastline”. He has already spoken with the various mayors of the Costa del Sol, who have reported on the damage suffered by their municipality’s beaches.