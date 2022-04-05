By Chris King • 05 April 2022 • 18:42
Tourism minister asks for Costa del Sol coast to be declared disaster area.
image: ayto de mijas
Francisco Salado, the president of Costa del Sol Tourism and Planning, today, Tuesday, April 5, called on the Government to declare the Malaga coastline a disaster area. The beaches and promenades along the popular holiday destination have been devastated by the recent bad storms.
“The Government must stop looking the other way and act immediately. A lot is at stake on the Costa del Sol this Easter. The work and effort of its municipalities and employers to prepare the beaches in a perfect state is useless in the absence of strong and serious measures to protect and stabilise the beaches”, he stressed.
Mr Salado urged the Government of Pedro Sanchez not to “a new grievance with the Costa del Sol, this time in terms of the coastline”. He has already spoken with the various mayors of the Costa del Sol, who have reported on the damage suffered by their municipality’s beaches.
“We must abandon this policy of the ‘dog in the manger’ with the beaches of the Costa del Sol, because they are our main tourist attraction, and the livelihood of tens of thousands of families in Malaga depends on their good condition”, Salado continued.
“There are many municipalities that have presented projects to stabilise and protect their beaches against storms like the one we are experiencing, and they are even willing to co-finance them. And the Provincial Council is willing to help them”, he reiterated.
The Government of Spain “has no excuse for not doing this, it cannot keep looking the other way every time a storm washes away the sand and beaches of the Costa del Sol”, added the tourism minister. “In other tourist destinations, protection measures have been undertaken”.
Adding, “This cannot be another insult to Malaga, it would be unjustifiable”, while urging local authorities to “address some necessary urgent actions in the coming days ahead of Holy Week”. Although as he insisted, measures in the medium and long term to stabilise the beaches “must be implemented yes or yes”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
