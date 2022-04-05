UK, USA and Australia co-operate on missile technology

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 April 2022 • 22:46

UK, USA and Australia to co-operate on missile technology

The UK, USA and Australia agreed on Tuesday April 5th to co-operate on new warfare technology including hypersonic missiles and electronic counter warfare measures.

The pact, which sees the UK, USA and Australia come together to work on counteracting the threat of China and Russia, is they said a move that sees the countries commit to “ an international system which that respects human rights”.

The AUKUS military pact that was announced last September, committed to the co-operation on hypersonic, counter-hypersonic and electronic warfare capabilities. The pact will also see the countries expand the sharing information and deepen cooperation of defence innovation.

With China having successfully completed tests of its own version of the hypersonic missile and the use by Russia of theirs in Ukraine, AUKUS believe they needed to move to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Hypersonic missiles can travel up to 2,400 kilometres and at speeds of up to 25,000 kph, making them undetectable.

A statement issued by the group said: “In light of Russia’s unprovoked, unjustified, and unlawful invasion of Ukraine, we reiterated our unwavering commitment to an international system that respects human rights, the rule of law, and the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion.”

Russia, China, North Korea and the USA have all tested hypersonic missiles with Russia being the first to use them in actual warfare. It is understood that Russia’s usage and the successful test by China has raised a few eyebrows given their advanced nature.

Seemingly Russia is the leader in the technology whilst China is believed to be not far behind.

A number of countries are known to be working on the technology including France, Germany, Australia, India and Japan. Other countries including Iran, Israel and South Korea are believed to have conducted basic research on the technology.

The establishment of AUKUS to co-operate on technology is one of the reasons a rift exists between the UK and France, after Australia walked away from armaments deals with France to enter into the alliance.

