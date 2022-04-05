By Matthew Roscoe • 05 April 2022 • 13:26

Ukraine's foreign affairs minister calls for 'mother of all sanctions' to avert 'new Bucha'. Image: YouTube

Ukraine’s foreign affairs minister calls for ‘mother of all sanctions’ to avert ‘new Bucha’.

DMYTRO Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign affairs minister, has called for countries to impose the ‘mother of all sanctions’ in order to avert a ‘new Bucha’ – the Ukrainian city alleged to contain mass graves of innocent civilians of Ukraine.

In a tweet from Kuleba on Tuesday, April 5, the 40-year-old encouraged world leaders to stop financing Putin’s army.

“To avert ‘new Buchas’, impose the mother of all sanctions: stop buying oil, gas, and coal from Russia. Stop financing Putin’s war machine,” he said.

“Russian economy — and its war — would stop in the matter of months. A few months of tightening your belts are worth thousands of saved lives.”

To avert ‘new Buchas’, impose the mother of all sanctions: stop buying oil, gas, and coal from Russia. Stop financing Putin’s war machine. Russian economy — and its war — would stop in the matter of months. A few months of tightening your belts are worth thousands of saved lives. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 5, 2022

His statement comes after several countries announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats.

Earlier on April 5, Denmark’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeppe Kofod, announced that the country had expelled 15 Russian diplomats following the reported discovery of mass graves and civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

Kofod said on Twitter: “Denmark will expel 15 Russian intelligence officers working at the Russian embassy in Copenhagen,” he said.

“They pose a threat to our national security. It’s in our mutual interests to maintain diplomatic ties, but we will not accept Russian espionage on Danish soil.”

In related news, Ukraine will welcome European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will arrive in Kyiv this week for talks with the country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It is believed that the Commission president and Zelenskyy will continue discussions about the war crimes allegedly committed in Bucha, Ukraine.

The presidents entered talks about the subject over the phone on Monday, April 4.

“I spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the dreadful murders that have been uncovered in Bucha and other areas from which Russian troops have recently left,” von der Leyen said in the statement on April 4.

“I conveyed to him my condolences and assured him of the European Commission’s full support in these terrible times. The harrowing images cannot and will not be left unanswered.

“The perpetrators of these heinous crimes must not go unpunished.

“We agreed to ensure close coordination between us,” she said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.