By Chris King • 05 April 2022 • 20:18

Will Smith's career on hold as production halts on his scheduled films. image: [email protected]

Production on Will Smith’s upcoming films has been halted following the Oscar’s incident



Following his ‘slapping’ incident involving Chris Rock at the recent 94th annual Oscar’s ceremony, the film career of Will Smith would appear to have been put on hold. The award-winner has since resigned from the Film Academy amid widespread condemnation of his actions that night.

Production on Smith’s upcoming Netflix thriller ‘Fast And Loose’, has been halted, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It also reveals that production which was already underway of ‘Bad Boys 4’, has been temporarily suspended by Sony.

It is claimed that before Sony decided to halt production on the fourth installment of the popular cop franchise, Will Smith had been given a 40-page script.

Another film that was scheduled for release by Apple TV+ in 2022 is ‘Emancipation’, but the company has reportedly recently declined to make any comment about its release date.

This one incident, caused by Chris Rock making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, seems to have really had an adverse affect on what has so far been an amazing career for Will Smith. In his public apology, the actor described his actions as “shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” as reported by geo.tv.

