By Chris King • 05 April 2022 • 20:18
Will Smith's career on hold as production halts on his scheduled films.
image: [email protected]
Following his ‘slapping’ incident involving Chris Rock at the recent 94th annual Oscar’s ceremony, the film career of Will Smith would appear to have been put on hold. The award-winner has since resigned from the Film Academy amid widespread condemnation of his actions that night.
Production on Smith’s upcoming Netflix thriller ‘Fast And Loose’, has been halted, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It also reveals that production which was already underway of ‘Bad Boys 4’, has been temporarily suspended by Sony.
It is claimed that before Sony decided to halt production on the fourth installment of the popular cop franchise, Will Smith had been given a 40-page script.
Another film that was scheduled for release by Apple TV+ in 2022 is ‘Emancipation’, but the company has reportedly recently declined to make any comment about its release date.
This one incident, caused by Chris Rock making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, seems to have really had an adverse affect on what has so far been an amazing career for Will Smith. In his public apology, the actor described his actions as “shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” as reported by geo.tv.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.