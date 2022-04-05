By Matthew Roscoe • 05 April 2022 • 12:59

Young teenage footballer died suddenly in Cadiz. Image: leah hetteberg

A young teenage footballer died suddenly in Cadiz.

A YOUNG teenage footballer from Cadiz, Andalucia, died suddenly on Sunday, April 3, according to his football club. Tributes have flooded social media following the news.

Andalucian football is in mourning upon learning of the death of Jorge Salmerón Mezcua, a UD San ​​José Obrero player from Jerez de la Frontera, who died suddenly at the age of 13.

“A very sad day. One of our players, Jorge Salmerón Mezcua, has died suddenly at just 13 years old. The entire Blanquiverde family together shows their respect to family and friends in these days of consternation and sends them a big hug and a lot of encouragement,” read a statement issued by the club on April 3.

Following the news, which was reported by several Spanish outlets including Lavoz del Sur, other clubs across Andalucia paid tribute to the young footballer.

“From CD Guadalcacín we deeply regret the death of Jorge Salmerón, a CF San José Obrero player who was only 13 years old. Much encouragement to his family and to CF San José Obrero in these difficult times,” the Guadalcacileño club wrote on Twitter.

Sherry Atlético FC said: “We express our deepest condolences for the death of Jorge Salmerón Mezcue, who has died suddenly at the age of thirteen.”

The Xerez DFC Cantera offered their condolences “to the family and friends of Jorge Salmerón Mezcua, a player who belonged to the San José Obrero discipline, who has died suddenly at the age of 13. Rest in peace.”

Club A.D Nueva Jarilla wrote: From AD Nueva Jarilla we send our most sincere condolences to all the relatives and friends of Jorge Salmerón, a 13-year-old @cfsjoseobrero player! Rest in peace.”

The youngster’s death follows news of another 13-year-old who passed away on the Costa del Sol.

On March 28, a teenage boy was reportedly playing in the playground with the rest of his classmates at the Sierra de Mijas Secondary Education Institute, located in the province of Malaga, when he allegedly fainted without prior warning.

Despite rescue efforts, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

