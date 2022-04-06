Biggest divorce law shakeup in UK history to take place today

By Alex Glenn • 06 April 2022 • 9:51

The biggest divorce law shakeup in UK history is set to take place today. The new law is expected to see an end to the “blame game”.

On Wednesday, April 6, England is set to bring in the “no fault” divorce. The Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act will see new rules introduced. Couples will now find it easier to get divorced without having to enter the blame game and list a reason for the marriage’s dissolution.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Stowe Family Law revealed that nearly 80 per cent of people are unaware of the new law change.

Many people believe that they will benefit financially if they can prove that the divorce is the other person’s fault.

Amanda Phillips-Wyld from Stowe Family Law told The Manchester Evening News: “The reality is that blame in a divorce achieves very little. In actual fact, taking away the blame is what will help people focus on the important issues and has no impact on the financial or child settlements.

“The rise in divorce enquiries shows how deeply the blame game is embedded in our culture, and in many instances, apportioning blame is part of a person’s catharsis when filing.”

The new law has been brought in to “help reduce the emotionally traumatic process of going through a divorce.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.