By Alex Glenn • 06 April 2022 • 15:26

Credit: Birmingham Airport Instagram

Birmingham Airport welcomes Corendon Airlines with new flights to summer hotspots. The airline expects to grow its range of flights to popular holiday destinations.

Corendon Airlines is now operating a fleet of B737-800 aircraft from Birmingham Airport. The airline is offering flights to Antalya and Dalaman, as reported by The Birmingham Mail on April 6. The company has already said that its summer Antalya service will be extended into winter 2022/23.

Commercial representative of Corendon Airlines Paul Riches commented on the exciting new service. He said: “We are very excited to launch our service from Birmingham Airport.

“We plan to increase our Birmingham flights to many other popular holiday destinations in the following seasons.

“We aim to provide holidaymakers direct and comfortable flights to sunny destinations and we are confident our Birmingham flights will be successful in summer 2022 and beyond.”

Tom Screen Aviation Director for Birmingham Airport is happy to see the sector get “back on its feet” from the coronavirus pandemic.

He revealed: “We are thrilled to welcome Corendon Airlines to Birmingham and are pleased initial sales numbers are strong.

“This bodes well as the aviation sector gets back on its feet and the British public take to the skies once again after a two-year Covid-19 layoff.

“We look forward to developing the partnership with Corendon Airlines further in the coming years.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.