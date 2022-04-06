By Alex Glenn • 06 April 2022 • 13:24

Credit: UK Gov screenshot

Boris Johnson pleads with Russians in their own language to seek out ‘the truth.’ The Prime Minister’s speech was made partly in Russian.

The prime minister has called on the Russian people to find out the facts for themselves regarding Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine. Johnson explained, “history will remember those who looked the other way” and allowed the atrocities to happen.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 5, Mr Johnson said: “The Russian people deserve the truth, you deserve the facts.

“The atrocities committed by Russian troops in Bucha, Irpin and elsewhere in Ukraine have horrified the world.

“Civilians massacred – shot dead with their hands tied.

“Women raped in front of their young children.

“Bodies crudely burned, dumped in mass graves, or just left lying in the street.

“The reports are so shocking, so sickening, it’s no wonder your government is seeking to hide them from you.

“Your president knows that if you could see what was happening, you would not support his war.

“He knows that these crimes betray the trust of every Russian mother who proudly waves goodbye to her son as he heads off to join the military.

“And he knows they are a stain on the honour of Russia itself.

“A stain that will only grow larger and more indelible every day this war continues.”

Johnson went on to add: “But don’t just take my word for it.

“All you need is VPN connection to access independent information from anywhere in the world.

“And when you find the truth, share it.

“Those responsible will be held to account.

“And history will remember who looked the other way.

“Your president stands accused of committing war crimes.

“But I cannot believe he’s acting in your name.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.