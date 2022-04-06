Breaking: British embassy security guard a Russian spy

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 April 2022 • 18:25
British embassy security guard a Russian spy
David Smith 57, who will appear in court on Thursday April 7th, was arrested on August 10, 2020 by German police.
Smith was arrested after being accused of collecting information from the embassy and passing it on to a foreign state. Accused on nine counts, Smith passed information on to a person he believed was a representative of Russia.
The extradition announcement comes in a week where Germany, The Netherlands, Spain and others have expelled numerous Russian diplomats accusing them of either being spies or of undertaking activities not part of their role.
Should Smith, the British embassy security guard be found guilty of being a spy, he is likely to find himself with the maximum sentence given the current situation in Ukraine.
