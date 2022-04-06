By Guest Writer • 06 April 2022 • 17:11

Lindsey Cole mermaided the Bristol Avon Credit: Lindsey Cole Facebook

BRITAIN’S adventure mermaid in Copenhagen to meet famed Little Mermaid and to read extracts from her book The Mermaid and the Cow on Sunday April 10.

In the lead up to Earth Day on Friday April 22, Lindsey Cole travelled to Denmark’s capital to share adventure stories, read her book and teach youngsters science so they are able to monitor the health of their favourite local body of water.

She plans to be swimming around the statue of the Little Mermaid situated on the Langelinie promenade in Copenhagen at around 4pm on Sunday and will then will sit on the side and give a free talk to those who turn up.

In addition, and rather surprisingly, she will also be taking part in a women’s international rugby tournament playing for Italy.

After discovering a dead sperm whale and cutting her hand on plastic in Indonesia, Lindsey mermaided the length of the River Thames to highlight the plastic problem and along the way she subsequently rescued a drowning cow.

In 2021, she mermaided the Bristol Avon, towing a giant poo sculpture, investigating how river pollution affects wildlife like otters.

As a cold-water swimmer, adventurer, environmentalist, writer and speaker she is happy to try her hand at most things and finds that children are often divided on whether she is a real mermaid or not.

Thank you for reading ‘Britain’s adventure mermaid in Copenhagen to meet famed Little Mermaid’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.