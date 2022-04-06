By Alex Glenn • 06 April 2022 • 9:26

British Airways cancels more flights as airlines fight Covid. According to reports, the airline has cancelled more than 70 flights.

On Wednesday, April 6, British Airways cancelled 78 flights that had been scheduled to or from the UK’s Heathrow Airport. The cancellations are said to be due to staff shortages as Covid hits the industry hard.

As reported by The Times: “The total includes flights axed due to last month’s decision by the airline to reduce its schedule until the end of May to boost reliability.

“It also covers routes suspended for several months because of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, airlines are battling as staff go off sick. Companies are also struggling with capacity as many cut jobs early on in the pandemic.

Chaos has hit recently at many airports including Manchester and Birmingham. Travellers have experienced long waits for security. Airports are expecting an increasing number of passengers as Brits head on holiday for a well-earned Easter break.

