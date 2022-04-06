By Chris King • 06 April 2022 • 4:05

Coin to host the 'II International Chess Open' from April 14 to 17. image: ayto de coin

From April 14 to 17, the Malaga municipality of Coin will host the ‘II International Chess Open’



This coming Easter, running from April 14 to 17, the Malaga municipality of Coin will once again be the capital of international chess. The inland town will host the II International Chess Open ‘Ciudad de Coin.

It is organised by the Coin Chess Club with the sponsorship of the Malaga Provincial Council, and the collaboration of Coin Council, plus the Andalucian Government, and Prodomasa. “During the next week we will receive the best chess players who will turn our town into the capital of sports, in this case, of chess”, highlighted Francisco Santos, the mayor of Coin.

Mr Santos was leading the presentation of this event, accompanied by Cristobal Ortega, the Councilor for Sports of Coin; Miguel Jimenez, the president of the Coineño club; and Lole Lucena, a member of the board of directors of the local Coineño company.

“Chess has a great sports fan base in Coin, and that is why this event is being repeated, by celebrating this second edition in our town, which will bring together up to 120 players from all over the world”, explained Ortega.

The event will be held from April 14 to 17, coinciding with Holy Week, and will take place in the municipality’s La Cruz de Piedra II restaurant. “This international competition that we celebrate in our town will be valid for Elo FIDE, FEDA, and FADA, with a seven-round Swiss game system”, the president of the Coineño club informed.

This is the second consecutive year that Coin hosts this great sporting event. Last year it brought together great men and women players of this sport that each year gains more followers.

“In Coin, we are lucky to have a great pool of athletes who are reaping very good results from a very young age, so in the higher categories little by little, I am sure that we will achieve great successes thanks also to the great work that the club is doing”, added Mr Jimenez.

“We are convinced that it will be a great success in terms of participation and sports quality, since it will bring together athletes from Coin, from the entire province and Andalucian community, as well as from many other parts of Spain, and the world”, enthused Mr Ortega.

Registration and more information about the II International Chess Open ‘Ciudad de Coin’ are available through the Coineño club’s website at www.clubajedrezcoin.com. The prizes of this edition total €3,060, as reported by 101tv.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.