By Alex Glenn • 06 April 2022 • 15:50

Epic fail leaves Ryanair passengers 800 miles from home. The couple had been heading home to London but accidentally ended up hundreds of miles from their intended destination.

Elise Mallia and Jessy Jezequel had been heading back to London on March 21 after visiting France’s Marseille. Somehow they ended up on the wrong plane but did not realise it until they made their descent into Spain’s Madrid.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror Elise revealed: “An hour into our flight, Jesse said he thought he heard a flight attendant say Madrid, but we thought he had dreamed it.

“But after that we started realising all the flight attendants were speaking Spanish.

“When we asked, they told us we were going to Madrid – and we had no idea how that was possible.”

The pair’s boarding passes had been scanned multiple times but somehow they had made it onto the wrong flight.

Elise added: “We were baffled and so were the flight attendants,

“We got home in the end, but we still have no idea how it happened.

“It’s not like getting the wrong bus – we literally ended up in a different country!”

Before boarding the flight, the couple had joked about ending up on the wrong plane.

Elise commented: “Surely it must be quite hard to actually get on the wrong plane because of the security!

“Well, that was what we thought.”

Despite the detour to Madrid the couple finally made it home to Fulham. Elise commented: “We were panicking and tried to explain to the staff that we weren’t supposed to be in Spain,

“Everyone thought we were crazy at first – until we showed them our boarding passes.

“How did nobody notice our boarding passes, or notice there were two extra passengers on the flight?

“Surely you shouldn’t be able to get on the wrong plane without anybody noticing!”

A Ryanair spokesperson commented on the mishap and revealed how the couple had ended up on the wrong flight. The spokesperson explained: “Mr. Jezequel and Ms. Mallia boarded their flight from Marseille to London Stansted through the correct gate.

“However, these passengers then failed to follow the allocated route to the aircraft departing for London Stansted, crossed an unauthorised area and wrongly boarded a flight departing to Madrid.

“Both passengers were able to occupy the same seats they had booked for their original flight, as this flight was not fully booked, thus not alerting them to their error at this time.

“An announcement advising passengers of their final destination and estimated time of arrival is made before every flight departure – which should have alerted Mr. Jezequel and Ms. Mallia that they were on the wrong aircraft.

“Upon arriving at Madrid Airport, these passengers then realised their error and Ryanair staff were notified of these misrouted passengers. Mr. Jezequel and Ms. Mallia were accommodated on a flight from Madrid to London Stansted later that day.

“It is each passenger’s responsibility to ensure they board the correct aircraft.”

