By Joshua Manning • 06 April 2022 • 16:52

EU threatens Malta over "Golden Passports" Credit: Wikimedia

Malta has been formally warned by the European Commission that it will face legal action before the European Court, if it does not stop the sale of its “Golden Passports”.

On Wednesday 6, April, the European Commission gave Malta an official warning over its so called “Golden Passports”. This scheme allows non-Europeans to purchase a Maltese passport through investments or defined payments, granting them EU citizenship.

The European Commission has called this scheme “a breach of EU law” stating: “Investor citizenship schemes undermine the essence of EU citizenship and have implications for the Union as a whole. Every person that holds the nationality of an EU Member State is at the same time an EU citizen. EU citizenship automatically gives the right to free movement, access to the EU internal market, and the right to vote and be elected in European and local elections.”

The Government of Malta has replied to the warning stating: “The grant of citizenship falls within the national competence of a member state and it should remain as such”.

Malta has been given a two month period to respond to the order, otherwise it may face legal action at the Court of Justice of the European Union. Last month, Malta excluded Russians and Belarusians from its scheme in light of the Ukraine crisis.

