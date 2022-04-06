Kate Garraway shares fresh update on Derek Draper as he struggles to talk

By Alex Glenn • 06 April 2022 • 10:21

Credit: Kate Garraway Instagram

Kate Garraway shares a fresh update on Derek Draper as he struggles to talk. Kate has spoken to The Bill’s Chris Ellison.

Speaking to Chris Ellison who played DCI Frank Burnside on the Bill, Kate revealed details of Derek’s health battle on Wednesday, April 6.

Chris is battling aphasia, an illness that causes speech issues. Kate spoke to Chris and his wife Anita on Good Morning Britain. She commented: “In a sense Derek – because of Covid – has a version of this where he can understand, sometimes do odd words, but can’t express himself.

“It’s very interesting what you say Anita about the loneliness of that because you’ve lost that relationship and that ability for others to see your partner.”

Anita revealed that due to the illness the couple has now become “hermits.”

In December Kate spoke to Piers Morgan on Life Stories. Piers commented: “When I rang you about this interview, without warning me, you said, ‘Why don’t you talk to Derek?’

“Derek replied when you said it was me, a very loud, clear ‘Hello’, and I said a few things to him and the end and he said, ‘Thank you’. I was stunned.”

Kate explained: “We all were,

“The carers that were there with me at the time burst into tears. I don’t want to suggest you’re a healer Piers but it was remarkable.”

Kate added: “It’s moments like that which make you realise he is there – and we have had others.

“He will turn to me and say, ‘I love you’. He is there, he has fought so hard to stay in this world and I am not giving up on him, ever.”

“He will have moments of clarity, then it’s like he disappears but then he finds a voice.”

