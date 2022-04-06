JUST IN: Police investigating after man found hanged in Palermo, Italy

By Matthew Roscoe • 06 April 2022 • 12:20

JUST IN: Man found hanged in Palermo, Italy.

A MAN has been found hanged in Palermo, Italy on Wednesday, April 6 as police scramble to ascertain the exact time and cause of death.

According to police, a man was found dead in the street in Via Pietro Nenni in Palermo. Security guards reported the incident to police and when 118 emergency services arrived at the scene they found the man dead.

The man is believed to be a 41-year-old Bangladeshi citizen, although his name has yet to be identified due to no identification being found on his person.

Initial reports suggest that the man was found with a rope around his neck and tied to a railing, according to Sky TG24.

Police and forensic officers cordoned off the area to carry out investigations and clarify the cause of death.

An initial investigation from police suggests that he had no injuries or signs of violence and they are treating the incident as a possible suicide, as reported by Palermo Today.

The man’s body will be taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Policlinico Hospital to perform the autopsy ordered by the public prosecutor’s office.

This is not the first time a person from Palermo has been found hanged, according to Palermo Today.

Last summer, the body of a 45-year-old man, originally from Bangladesh, was found in a local riding stable.

The police launched an investigation to clarify the cause of death, but after several investigations nothing came to light that would lead investigators to suspect foul play, the news outlet noted.

