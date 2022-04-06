By Matthew Roscoe • 06 April 2022 • 14:39

BREAKING: Masks in Spain will no longer be mandatory indoors after Easter.

MASKS will no longer be mandatory indoors in Spain after Easter following a decision from the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, April 6. Spain’s Minister of Health Carolina Darias informed the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) that they will be withdrawn from use from April 19.

The decision comes after a request from several autonomous communities, such as Madrid, who said the mandatory measure is no longer an effective way to control the transmission of the coronavirus.

The new regulation is expected to come into force between April 20 and 21 when it is published in the Official State Gazette.

The news will be welcomed by businesses and tourist hotspots across Spain, which have struggled with forced closures, regulations and rules over the past two years since the virus for first detected in the country.

News that the Spanish Ministry of Health has declared Spain officially open to unvaccinated UK travellers – requiring only a lateral flow test taken in the last 24 hours – could be considered further cause for celebration for the country’s tourist trade as summer approaches and signs that things may be beginning to return to ‘normal’.

However, according to initial reports, masks are likely to continue to be mandatory in health centres, nursing homes and on public transport.

On Monday, April 4, reports suggested that the measure could be dropped before Easter, however, Spain’s Minister of Health was keen to retain the requirement until well after the long weekend due to concerns that Easter could cause a spike in Covid cases if removed too early.

Previously, Fernando Simón, the Director of the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) had said that they were working on a report that would outline the best time to remove the requirement.

