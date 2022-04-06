By Chris King • 06 April 2022 • 1:46
Mossos search for prisoner who escaped during a dental visit in Barcelona.
CREDIT: mossos d'esquadra
Mossos d’Esquadra officers have launched a manhunt for a prisoner who managed to escape during a visit to the dentist this Tuesday, April 5. The 22-year-old inmate was serving an 11-month sentence at the Lledoners prison in Sant Joan de Vilatorrada, Catalonia.
His escape occurred at around 10.30am as he was visiting a dental surgery in the Barcelona municipality of Terrassa. Two accomplices assisted his escape after they broke into the facility They allegedly set off fire extinguishers to create confusion and a diversion, to allow the prisoner to make a break for it.
All three men jumped into a waiting car and fled the location before the police had time to intercept them. His escape has been confirmed by Mossos sources, who assure that an operation to catch the escaped inmate and his two friends is underway.
The prisoner had been sentenced to eleven months for a robbery he committed at a motorcycle dealership. He is also under investigation for more serious crimes, including an impending trial for a robbery that took place in an inhabited home, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
