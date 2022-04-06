By Guest Writer • 06 April 2022 • 13:34

Chris White performing with the band Credit: The Dire Straits Experience

THE Port Adriano Music Festival celebrates its tenth anniversary this summer, and among the top acts will be Nile Rodgers and Chic.

Co-founder of Chic with Bernard Edwards, Rodgers has been responsible for disco classics such as Le Freak whilst Chic’s Good Times is one of the most sampled songs ever – the bass line for Queen’s Another One Bites the Dust is an example.

He is a much-respected musician who has produced or played with such stars as Diana Ross, Mick Jagger, Madonna, David Bowie, INXS and even appeared at Live Aid.

He and Chic will be appearing on July 20 with tickets costing from €40 to €200.

Then on August 6, it’s the turn of the Dire Straits Experience featuring original sax player Chris White.

After a two-decade break, he got together with singer and lead guitarist Terence Reis and they put together a group of eight professional musicians, five of whom always accompany them on tour.

Tickets for this concert cost from €30 to €90.

Bringing the event to an end on August 12 will be popular Scottish band Texas fronted by Sharleen Spiteri who is so popular in her home town that they named a gritting truck Sharleen Griteri after her.

Originally coming to prominence in 1989 with the single I Don’t Want a Lover, their tenth studio album, Hi, was released in May last year.

Tickets cost from €40 to €120 and can be purchased alongside entrance to the other concerts from the website https://wwwenterticket.es/ where a booking fee will also be charged.

