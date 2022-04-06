By Guest Writer • 06 April 2022 • 16:07

The brides limbered up before the start of the race Credit: Runaway Bride Facebook

THE Runaway Bride Race in Belgium expected to raise €15000 for charity Kom op tegen Kanker (Stand Up to Cancer) and the Breast Clinic at the Jan Yperman hospital in Ypres.

The original idea for this particular raise came to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of the bridal shop Els Lucienne in 2019 which is based in Leper and around 150 runners raised €7,500 for the Think Pink charity.

Els herself wanted this event to benefit the fight against cancer, because in the beginning of 2019 her mother died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 66.

Moreover, in her shop Els often came into contact with brides and family who had lost someone to cancer.

It was a simple concept based on the movie of the same name with mainly women (although not all) wearing wedding dresses and running or walking a pre-arranged course to raise money to fight cancer.

It was considered great fun but originally intended to be a one-off event until Els came into contact in her shop with Sien Vermeulen, a young bride she had known as a customer, but who lost her husband in 2020 to cancer.

So, the decision was made to run the event again and on Sunday April 3, it all happened with brides of all ages joined by children in pushchairs and the odd dog or two, all suitably attired, turned up.

Although the original target for the event was €10,000, it is expected that by the time all of the sponsorship money is collected that the total will be nearer €15,000.

