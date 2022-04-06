By Alex Glenn • 06 April 2022 • 8:20

Credit: Bobby Rydell Instagram

Sadness as music icon Bobby Rydell dies at 79. Fans are mourning the teen idol from the 60s.

Legendary Bobby Rydell died on Tuesday, April 5 at the age of 79. He was probably best known for his hits such as Wildwood Days, Volare and Wild One. The iconic musician from Philadelphia had streets named after him and Grease’s Rydell High was named after him too.

As reported by TMZ, at the moment the cause of death is not known. One American news reporter took to Twitter though to say that the cause of death was: “possibly from complications from pneumonia.”

Fans are mourning the loss of Bobby. One fan said: “Words don’t come easy when you have to say goodbye to one of the greats.

“Bobby Rydell was truly everything you could want from a performer. His music is synonymous with summer for me & I’ll be missing him dearly.”

Another fan added: “A Philly Music Legend…. …has passed on. Sending prayers of comfort, strength and love to the family and fans of ⁦#BobbyRydell.”

Bobby’s website revealed that he had previously been saved by a double transplant. The website reads: “He received 75% of a liver and one kidney.

“His life was about to end when the generous family of a dying child saved 8 lives by organ donation.

“Bobby returned to the stage in Las Vegas in just 6 months, turning near tragedy to triumph.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.