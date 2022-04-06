Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier quits as club ambassador following row over tweets

By Matthew Roscoe • 06 April 2022 • 13:29

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier quits role as club ambassador following fan backlash over Ukraine tweets. Image: Twitter

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier quits his role as club ambassador following fan backlash over his Ukraine tweets.

FORMER Southampton forward and club legend Matt Le Tissier has sensationally quit his role as club ambassador following huge fan backlash after he tweeted his opinions of the massacre in Bucha, Ukraine.

No stranger to controversy, Southampton’s all-time record goalscorer landed himself in hot water with fans after he ‘suggested’ events in Bucha – the Ukrainian city alleged to contain mass graves of innocent civilians – were faked by the media to spread fear.

In a since-deleted tweet, Le Tissier appears to agree with a Twitter user who claimed the atrocities in Ukraine had been fake by the media – who lied about “weapons of mass destruction”, “Covid” and “the Hunter Biden laptop”.

He noted at the time: “Deleted previous tweet as people as usual are missing the point, the point was about the media manipulation but you knew that really.”

Since deleting the tweet, the 53-year-old has revealed he stepped down from his official role at Premier League side Southampton.

“To all the fans of SFC. I have decided to step aside from my role as an ambassador of SFC. My views are my own and always have been, and it’s important to take this step today to avoid any confusion,” he said on Wednesday, April 6.

“This does not affect my relationship with and love for my club, and I will always remain a fan and supporter of everything Saints. I can, however, see that due to recent events it’s important to separate the work I believe in from my relationship with the club I have supported and played for most of my life.

“I will see you all at St Mary’s and will always do anything I can to help the club.”

Prior to his resignation, he reiterated that he was not an advocate of war.

“Let me make something very clear I do not advocate war in any way shape or form I do not advocate anyone taking lives of others and anyone who commits such acts should be dealt with accordingly, any atrocities leave devastating effects on the families of the victims and us all.”

However, many people noticed that despite the messages, the former Soccer Saturday pundit lacked an actual apology.

One person noted: “And you confirm that you do not think those images from Bucha are fake? Important clarification.”

Another person suggested that the former footballer was more like “conspiracy theorist” David Icke.

“Ever think that if you have to post this explanation then there might be something wrong with your general rhetoric?” another person noted.

Another Twitter user said: “You did seem to agree that the murderous scenes that were shown were staged for the western media and for western propaganda… which obviously triggered reactions.”

A statement from the account he originally retweeted, Unity News Net, said that “Matt neither confirmed or denied anything.

“He merely showed up the LIES & HYPOCRISY of the MSM and this is what they do!”

