By Joshua Manning • 06 April 2022 • 18:40

Sri Lanka's Finance Minister quits after one day Credit: Wikimedia

The Sri Lankan Finance Minister has quit after one day in office, due to political unrest caused by the current inflation within his country.

Ali Sabry, who began his role as Finance Minister on Monday 4 April, was in charge of overseeing Sri Lanka’s debt recast, which is vital for gaining support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). A day later, Sabry resigned, with no official reasons given at his departure.

In a later statement, Sabry said: “Whilst I regret the inconvenience caused, I believe I have always acted in the best interests of the country.” He also stated that “fresh and proactive and unconventional steps” are key to solving the nation’s problems.

Sabry’s resignation follows the current trend of government officials leaving their posts as a means of distancing themselves from Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa amidst the escalating public outrage caused by inflation.

Political groups that oppose the current President are asking for a change in the Sri Lankan constitution which would limit presidential powers and call for elections mid-way through a five-year parliament term.

Sajith Premadasa, leader of The Samagi Jana Balawegaya party, one of the main political parties that oppose the current President, stated in parliament: “We won’t participate in musical chairs. We will come with the blessings of the people, not for power and privileges.”

