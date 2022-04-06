By Alex Glenn • 06 April 2022 • 8:58

Credit: Alison Hammond Instagram

This Morning’s Alison Hammond ‘prays for her son every day.’ Alison took to Instagram to share her love for her son Aidan.

Alison shares her 17-year-old son Aidan with ex-husband Noureddine Boufaied. On Tuesday, April 5, she took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute. The proud mum shared a video montage of Aidan.

Alison commented: “My baby is growing up so fast. Everyday I pray for him and he will always be the apple of my eye. My Aidan, My last Real love.”

Fans and friends quickly reacted to the post. Vanessa Feltz said: “He is a credit to you and a handsome kind beautiful blessing. Plus his mum isn’t too shabby either.”

This Morning’s Josie Gibson added: “I love this so much! He’s a real gentleman I bet your so proud you’ve done so well x.”

One fan said: “Nothing like a mothers 💕 beautiful boy 💙 beautiful Mum ♥️You make me smile every time I see you.😁

“The most wonderful person inside and out. The world needs more Alison Hammonds in it! 🙏🏼💫🌸 .”

Last year Alison revealed to Hello! how she wishes she had had more children. She stated: “My one wish would be that I’d had more children. I wish I’d had another three back then.

“I would totally consider adoption in the future. I’ve got so much more love to give – I don’t think I’m done with one child, I’m just not.

“Aidan has already got two sisters and a brother from his dad’s side, who he still sees.”

She went on to add: “Aidan is like my twin who was born 30 years later. He was born on my birthday, on 5 February 2005.

“Our personalities are very similar. We lock horns a lot, I’m not going to lie. Sometimes he thinks he knows it all, or that he’s older than me.

“Ultimately, it’s a balancing act to parent him in the best way that I can, but also still allow his personality to come through and have his say in things.”

