TOWIE’s Gemma Collins shares excitement over baby plans

TOWIE’s Gemma Collins opens up on baby plans. Gemma appeared in Manchester for her new show.

Gemma told fans at her new stand-up show that she is ready to start a family with fiancé Rami Hawash this summer. As reported by The Mirror in an exclusive, Gemma will start trying for a family in August.

On Tuesday, April 5, Gemma appeared at Manchester’s The Opera House on Quay Street for The GC’s Big Night Out. Previously Gemma told fans how the couple have had issues conceiving and that they were considering turning to IVF.

Last year Gemma revealed her pregnancy struggles on her podcast. She stated: “I really want a baby now.

“I’ve not been using any contraception. I can’t get pregnant so I’m gonna have to be brave now and look into this myself.”

She added: “It feels like sometimes – when’s it gonna happen? Why me?”

Gemma’s opening night may not have gone as well as the star planned. According to The Mirror, the first part of the show was spent trying to sell merchandise. One attendee told the paper: “She then asked for audience questions but people kept heckling her or asking her to come on stage,

“Gemma also got booed for saying she likes Piers Morgan.”

