U.S announces sanctions on Putin’s daughters

By Joshua Manning • 06 April 2022 • 17:55

The Biden Administration has announced a number of new sanctions including individual sanctions on Putin’s two adult daughters.

On Wednesday 6, April , the Biden Administration announced the imposition of new sanctions on Russia, including sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters. “We believe that many of Putin’s assets are hidden with family members, and that’s why we’re targeting them” stated a Senior administration official.

Putin’s daughters Katerina Tikhonovna and Maria Putina are believed to be in their 30s, and have only ever been identified by The Kremlin with their first names. Putin mentioned his daughters in 2015 stating said: “To talk about where exactly my daughters work and what they do, I have never done this and am not going to do it now, for many reasons, including security issues.”

The White House announced that the U.S will also be sanctioning Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s wife and daughter, as well as Former President and Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The American President, Joe Biden, will also be signing a new executive order that will prohibit new investments in Russia by both U.S. residents and Americans living abroad. Alfa Bank and Sberbank, two of the largest banks in Russia, will also be facing sanctions.

The White House stated that further sanctions to Russian enterprises will be announced by the Treasury Department later this week. The European Union and the G-7 group are collaborating with the U.S to carry out these sanctions in an attempt to strenghten their impact, according to a Senior administration Official.

U.S officials have stated that all of these sanctions come in response to the latest events seen in Bucha, Ukraine.