By Chris King • 07 April 2022 • 22:25

230 petrol stations denounced in Spain for raising fuel prices. image: creative commons

A total of 230 petrol stations have been denounced for increasing fuel prices on Friday, April 1



Facua-Consumers in Action has denounced a total of 230 petrol stations located in 37 provinces of thirteen autonomous communities, for raising fuel prices on Friday, April 1. That was the date on which the discounts imposed for the next three months by the royal decree-law approved last week by the Council of Ministers came into force.

These complaints have been filed with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, and the National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC). As established in article 15 of Royal Decree-Law 6/2022, of March 29, petrol stations were supposed to offer discounts of 20 cents per litre. The denounced stations reportedly increased their prices by at least five cents last Friday 1.

By communities, Andalucia, with 65, is the region with the highest number of reported stations. Four in Almeria, five in Cadiz, eleven in Cordoba, twelve in Granada, four in Huelva, nine in Jaen, three in Malaga, and seventeen In Sevilla.

In second position was Castilla-La Mancha, with 46 stations reportedly increasing their prices. The Valencian Community, with eleven stations in Alicante, one in Castellon, and twenty in Valencia, a total of 32, was third.

Extremadura had 21, and Catalonia with 18. In the Region of Murcia, complaints have been filed against ten petrol stations, as well as several others in Aragon. Six were reported in the Community of Madrid, while Navarra and Galicia had four each. In the Basque Country there was only one, as was the case in Asturias.

Petrol stations in 37 provinces have been reported for this increase in the price of their fuel. Fauca has said that it suspects there are provinces where different service stations have reached agreements to raise prices simultaneously.

Repsol is apparently at the head of the complaints, with 26 stations out of the 230. ES Carburantes with 12 was second, followed by Farruco SA, with ten. Next came Cepsa, with eight stations, Galp with seven, MaxOil with six and BP with four.

Agla, Avia, and Petronor have three stations, Ballenoil and Campsa with two each, and Petrogas and Shell close the list with one each. Another 142 independent gas stations have been reported for a violation of regulations.

Fauca reminded Alberto Garzon, the General Directorate of Consumption of the Ministry, that the aforementioned royal decree-law establishes in its article 21 that “the competent authorities in matters of consumption may sanction unfair commercial practices with consumers or users related to the application of the discount”.

It has requested the ministerial body to bring these facts to the attention of the regional consumer protection authorities so that they can investigate them. If they believe that the aforementioned unfair practices have been committed then they should open the corresponding disciplinary proceedings against these petrol stations.

In the complaint before the CNMC, the association indicates that the aforementioned article of the royal decree-law contemplates that “the National Commission of Markets and Competition may take cognisance of those acts of unfair competition related to the discount that distorts free competition, and affect the public interest”.

With this in mind, Fauca has asked the body to determine whether all or part of the reported service stations would have violated the legislation, as reported by granadadigital.es.

