By Guest Writer • 07 April 2022 • 15:30

Xavier Mallol with microphone at recent industry fair in Madrid Credit: Delectatech Twitter

A PIZZA costs 10 per cent more to eat in a Spanish restaurant than in 2020 according to a report compiled by Barcelona based Artificial Intelligence company Delectatech.

The CEO of the company Xavier Mallol suggests that the increase in raw materials has caused restaurant menu prices to increase, so, using the example of the pizza this has been borne out by the jump in price of dairy, flour and toppings.

Setting aside running costs such as rent and utility bills, taxes and staff costs, the ingredients for the average pizza cost no more than €2 so the margin of profit is significant and the extra costs are certainly being passed on to the consumer.

With inflation shooting up, particularly thanks to the cost of fuel and energy, the average price increase in restaurants is considered overall to be around 8.5 per cent but this doesn’t yet take the Ukraine effect into account.

Consumers currently have less money to spend due to the same inflationary pressures affecting restaurants but because they were held back from eating out for so long due to the pandemic, there is still an urge to visit restaurants more regularly.

Add to this, the fact that due to the lockdown, more people started to order food for delivery and it can be seen that the hospitality industry can expect a reasonable year ahead, especially with the expected surge in tourism in the Costas.

This is of course a double-edged sword as more staff will be taken on and leave the ranks of the unemployed but due to new labour laws it will cost employers more to recruit kitchen and front of house staff, which in turn is likely to increase costs as well.

Thank you for reading ‘A pizza costs 10 per cent more to eat in a Spanish restaurant than in 2020’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.