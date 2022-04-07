A Place in the Sun presenter shares snaps from sunny Santa Pola

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 April 2022 • 11:54

A Place in the Sun presenter Leah Charles-King reveals snaps from sunny Santa Pola on Thursday, April 7 following weeks of torrential rain.

The multi-award-winning TV and radio broadcaster shared some pictures on Instagram of her enjoying the much-welcomed sunshine in the Valencian Community municipality of Santa Pola.

Dressed in a stunning green suit and matching green jumper, the Bipolar UK ambassador shared that “after days of rain, wind and gales, the sun has finally come out to play!”

As she stood on the beach boardwalk with the sunshine of Santa Pola, Alicante shining in the background, she wished her fans: “Good times and happy vibes!”

Leah, who was part of R&B pop girl band Kleshay in the 90s, recently shared video footage of her in El Campello, Alicante which was in stark contrast to pictures shared on April 7.

On April 5, as rain poured and strong winds continued to blow in nearby Gran Alacant and across Alicante, Ms Charles-King joked: “I’m not cold at all.”

In behind the scenes footage, she is being battered by the winds as the crew film a brand new episode of A Place in the Sun – in “‘sunny’ El Campello, Spain,” she noted.

I’m not cold at all 🤥🙈 Behind the scenes filming a brand new episode of #aplaceinthesun in “sunny” El Campello, Spain pic.twitter.com/oPa690rLCz — Leah Charles-King (@leahcharlesking) April 5, 2022

